Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

Children's Day celebrations were marked by various activities such as poetry recitation, essay writing, dance etc. organised for the children. To emphasise the importance of public speaking, a declamation contest was also organised in which Pihoo, Anish, Yashvi and Amandeep were awarded with prizes. A fancy-dress competition on patriotic theme was also organised where students came dressed as Chacha Nehru, Gandhiji, Lakshmi Bai etc. and mesmerised everyone with their performances. Principal of the school Amita Singla appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to become responsible citizens of India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him