Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

Children's Day celebrations were marked by various activities such as poetry recitation, essay writing, dance etc. organised for the children. To emphasise the importance of public speaking, a declamation contest was also organised in which Pihoo, Anish, Yashvi and Amandeep were awarded with prizes. A fancy-dress competition on patriotic theme was also organised where students came dressed as Chacha Nehru, Gandhiji, Lakshmi Bai etc. and mesmerised everyone with their performances. Principal of the school Amita Singla appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to become responsible citizens of India.