Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Janmashtami to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. A fancy-dress competition was organised on ‘Radha- Krishna’ theme. Fun-filled competitions like ‘Matki phod’ were also organised. Chairman of the school Narinder Singla blessed all students and motivated them to follow the teachings of ‘Shrimad Bhagvad Gita’.
