Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Dasehra. Little ones were dressed up like Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravan. Various activities like poetic Ramayan and dances glorified the occasion. Students spoke on the significance of the festival. The programme concluded with the burning of an effigy of Ravan made by school students. Chairman of the school Narinder Singla appreciated the efforts of the students.
