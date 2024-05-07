Litera Heritage School, Panchkula

The school celebrated International Labour Day to acknowledge the efforts of the sub-staff of the school. A special assembly was organised where students expressed their gratitude and emphasised the importance of dignity of labour by actively participating in various activities like poem- recitation, speech, roleplay, etc. Principal Amita Singla educated the students about the rights of labour given in our Constitution, and encourage them to value everyone’s work. Chairman of the school Narinder Singla presented gifts to all the members of the sub-staff as a mark of respect and motivated students to appreciate the hard work and dedication of the working class.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula