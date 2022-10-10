Litera Heritage Sen ior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Dasehra. Little students were dressed up like Lord Rama, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana. Various activities like fancy-dress competition, poetic Ramayana and a dance were held. Students spoke on the significance of the festival and how it is celebrated in different parts of India. The programme concluded with the burning the effigy of Ravana, which was made by school students. Chaiman of the school Narinder Singla appreciated the efforts of the students and inspired them to follow the path of truth and goodness.
