Litera Heritage Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
A farewell party was organised for students of Class XII at the school. The students were warmly welcomed by the Class XI students with a traditional ‘tilak’ ceremony. The event commenced with a welcome dance and an energetic speech. Students presented various cultural performances, including fun games, mind games, and entertaining expressions dedicated to the seniors. Based on talent and performance, students were honoured with different titles, like ‘Mr Litera Heritage’ and ‘Miss Litera Heritage’. Students honoured their teachers with bouquets and special titles. Everyone together cut a cake and enjoyed a variety of delicious dishes at the party. The school’s Chairman Narendra Singla wished all students a bright future and encouraged them to achieve excellent results.

