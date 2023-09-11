Litera Heritage Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. Students showed their respect and gratitude for their teachers by giving speeches, reciting poems, performing a short skit and highlighted the painstaking selfless efforts of teachers in shaping their future. Students also organised a cake-cutting ceremony to honour their teachers. Chairman of the school Narinder Singla and Principal Amita Singla honoured the teachers for their immense contribution to the school.
