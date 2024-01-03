Litera Heritage Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Christmas. The entire school vibrated with the echoes of Christmas carols. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Tiny tots of the school came in Santa’s dress and stole everyone’s heart with their performances. Several activities, such as decorating Christmas tree, making Christmas cards and hand-crafted bells, buntings, etc, were organised for the students. Students presented a short skit depicting the life of Jesus Christ and the legend of Santa Claus. Teachers dressed as Santa distributed toffees and chocolates. Chairman of the school Narinder Singla wished everyone Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula