Literacy Day at BCM Kindergarten Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

International literacy Day was observed in the school. Education is a powerful weapon that can be used to change the world. Keeping this in view, students took part in the activities planned for the day. Nursery students engraved the alphabets in the sand pit, LKG students participated in a 'Poster Making Activity' to spread awareness about the importance of literacy whereas the support staff was taught about speaking of daily-use sentences by the UKG kids. This step would help the staff in conversing and understanding easily with teachers, kids and parents. Headmistress Ritu Syal said literacy was the need of the hour. Principal DP Guleria stated that literacy was the prime requisite for learning and played a vital role in restraining population growth, curbing poverty, establishing gender parity and a promise of growth.