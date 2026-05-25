Literacy drive held at Paradise Senior Secondary School

Paradise Senior Secondary School, Babain, launched a campus-wide literacy drive titled “Read to Lead” as part of its dedicated effort to broaden students’ horizons beyond textbooks and foster a culture of lifelong learning. The initiative was formally introduced by the school’s Director Surjit Singh Saini, and Principal Bhawana Sethi, who distributed newspapers among students and shared inspiring thoughts on how regular reading shapes future leaders. “A textbook teaches you about the past, but a newspaper prepares you for the future. It is the most accessible tool a student has to bridge the gap between classroom theories and global realities,” said Surjit Singh Saini. Addressing the morning assembly, Principal Bhawana Sethi encouraged students to devote at least 15 to 20 minutes every morning to reading headlines. She emphasised that academic success, though essential, must be complemented by strong general awareness to succeed in today’s competitive world.

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