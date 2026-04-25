Little Flower Visitation Convent School, Kaithal

The school achieved remarkable success in the CBSE Class X examination with a 100% result. The school's top performers have set an inspiring benchmark of academic excellence. Ishika secured an outstanding 97.4%, while Sumiksha followed closely with an impressive 95.6%. Jyoti Ravish with 94.6% secured third position with Nancy bagging the fourth position with 93.8%. Similarly Geet, Harshita and Sakshi Saini together got fifth position with 93.4%. Principal Sr Jaya Pereira and Manager Sr Delima John extended their heartfelt congratulations to the students, their parents and the dedicated teaching staff.
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