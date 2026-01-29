DT
Home / The School Tribune / “Little Hopper” activity held at AKSIPS-45 Smart School

“Little Hopper” activity held at AKSIPS-45 Smart School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Nursery students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, enjoyed a fun-filled “Little Hopper” activity which helped them enhance their gross motor skills, balance, and coordination in an enjoyable way. Tiny tots happily jumped and moved through colourful hoops placed on the ground. This playful exercise supported the development of physical strength, confidence, and body control, while encouraging active participation and enthusiasm among the children. The young learners thoroughly enjoyed the activity and displayed excitement and energy throughout. Such activities play a vital role in the holistic development of children by combining learning with fun.

