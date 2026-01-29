“Little Hopper” activity held at AKSIPS-45 Smart School

Nursery students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, enjoyed a fun-filled “Little Hopper” activity which helped them enhance their gross motor skills, balance, and coordination in an enjoyable way. Tiny tots happily jumped and moved through colourful hoops placed on the ground. This playful exercise supported the development of physical strength, confidence, and body control, while encouraging active participation and enthusiasm among the children. The young learners thoroughly enjoyed the activity and displayed excitement and energy throughout. Such activities play a vital role in the holistic development of children by combining learning with fun.

