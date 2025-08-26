DT
Little learners take educational trip to Punjab & Sind Bank

Little learners take educational trip to Punjab & Sind Bank

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
Little learners of GGSVM, Ratwara Sahib, went on an exciting educational trip to Punjab & Sind Bank. The purpose of the visit was to give children a basic idea of how banks work and why saving money is important. The bank staff explained in simple terms how banks keep money safe, provide lockers and help people with deposits and withdrawals. The children listened with great interest and enjoyed the interactive session. Principal Ritu Oberoi said, "Such visits are very helpful as they give our students real-life knowledge beyond textbooks and nurture early awareness about financial literacy." Adding his words, Jaswant Singh appreciated the initiative and said, "Practical learning experiences like these play a vital role in shaping young minds. When children are introduced to important life concepts at an early age, it lays a strong foundation for their future."

