Little Scientist Competition organised

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised an exciting Little Scientist Competition for the students of Balvatika 3, providing them with a wonderful platform to explore creativity and scientific curiosity. The young learners presented simple yet impressive experiments showcasing their observation and reasoning skills. The event encouraged hands-on learning and boosted confidence among the children. The winners of the competition were Shivika, Garvit Aggarwal, Aarav,and Kashvi, who were applauded for their innovative ideas. Managing Director Bharat B Gupta and Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers for making the event successful.
