Little students of Saupin's School, Panchkula, visit Chhatbir Zoo

Students of Class I to III embarked on a thrilling one-day trip to Chhatbir Zoo. Little students had the opportunity to closely witness the beauty of nature. From majestic lions to graceful giraffes, they were in awe of the incredible wildlife at the zoo. The trip wasn’t just about fun, it was also a fantastic learning experience. Teachers taught the students about wildlife conservation, habitats and the importance of protecting the planet. Students relished a delicious picnic amidst the lush greenery of the zoo. It was a perfect time to refuel and bond with friends. The day was filled with laughter, curiosity and amazement.

#Panchkula