DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / 'Little Wonder Carnival-2026' organised

'Little Wonder Carnival-2026' organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:21 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, organised its "Little Wonder Carnival-2026". The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr Jaswinder Kaur Brar, Professor of Food and Nutrition at Punjab Agricultural University and Swarnjeet Kaur Dhaliwal (USA), a successful business entrepreneur. The programme commenced with the warm welcome and registration of parents, followed by a spiritually uplifting shabad and Ganesh Vandana. The carnival was formally inaugurated with the release of floating hydrogen air balloons, adding excitement and colour to the celebrations. Tiny tots from the Nursery wing captivated the audience with their confident and endearing performances. Students from classes I to V further enthralled parents with energetic dances, engaging skits, patriotic presentations and vibrant bhangra performances. A special highlight was the sports show and fun games, in which children participated alongside their parents, thereby strengthening the bond between the school and families. An informative nutrition awareness session was conducted by Dr Brar, who emphasised the importance of healthy dietary habits for children and families. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks, marking the successful culmination of a joyful and memorable celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts