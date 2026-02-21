'Little Wonder Carnival-2026' organised

Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, organised its "Little Wonder Carnival-2026". The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr Jaswinder Kaur Brar, Professor of Food and Nutrition at Punjab Agricultural University and Swarnjeet Kaur Dhaliwal (USA), a successful business entrepreneur. The programme commenced with the warm welcome and registration of parents, followed by a spiritually uplifting shabad and Ganesh Vandana. The carnival was formally inaugurated with the release of floating hydrogen air balloons, adding excitement and colour to the celebrations. Tiny tots from the Nursery wing captivated the audience with their confident and endearing performances. Students from classes I to V further enthralled parents with energetic dances, engaging skits, patriotic presentations and vibrant bhangra performances. A special highlight was the sports show and fun games, in which children participated alongside their parents, thereby strengthening the bond between the school and families. An informative nutrition awareness session was conducted by Dr Brar, who emphasised the importance of healthy dietary habits for children and families. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks, marking the successful culmination of a joyful and memorable celebration.

