Live viewing session of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ organised

St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, organised a comprehensive live viewing session of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for the students of classes XI and XII, creating an inspiring platform for them to receive practical guidance and motivational insights from the Prime Minister. The session was conducted with the objective of preparing students for their forthcoming board examinations by empowering them with stress-free strategies, positive study habits, and a balanced approach towards academics and life.

