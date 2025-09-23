DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / LM Kids organise 'Swar Yatra'

LM Kids organise 'Swar Yatra'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

To celebrate the richness and beauty of the national language, LM Kids of The Millennium School, Kurukshetra, organised “Swar Yatra” as a part of ‘A day at Millennium’. The joyful journey through sounds and letters gave little learners an opportunity to explore the magic of Hindi in a playful and creative way. Children participated with enthusiasm as they sang melodious rhymes and enjoyed storytelling sessions. The activities were designed to help them connect with the cultural roots of Hindi while developing confidence in speaking and expressing themselves. Principal Renu Raghav said, “The Hindi language is our identity. Connecting with our mother tongue is not just about learning a language, it’s about embracing our values and traditions. Such events keep children connected to our language and culture.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts