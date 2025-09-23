LM Kids organise 'Swar Yatra'

To celebrate the richness and beauty of the national language, LM Kids of The Millennium School, Kurukshetra, organised “Swar Yatra” as a part of ‘A day at Millennium’. The joyful journey through sounds and letters gave little learners an opportunity to explore the magic of Hindi in a playful and creative way. Children participated with enthusiasm as they sang melodious rhymes and enjoyed storytelling sessions. The activities were designed to help them connect with the cultural roots of Hindi while developing confidence in speaking and expressing themselves. Principal Renu Raghav said, “The Hindi language is our identity. Connecting with our mother tongue is not just about learning a language, it’s about embracing our values and traditions. Such events keep children connected to our language and culture.”

