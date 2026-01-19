Lohri celebrated

The Millennium School, Kurukshetra, celebrated Lohri. The school campus became a vibrant symbol of folk culture, familial warmth, and collective joy with the active participation of students, parents, and teachers. The event, organised by the school, was a commendable effort towards strengthening Indian traditions and cultural values alongside education. The main attraction of the programme was the sacred Lohri bonfire, around which students, parents, teachers, and guests gathered and, following tradition, offered sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, and rewri, praying for happiness, prosperity, and well-being. The atmosphere around the sacred fire was filled with joy and enthusiasm in keeping with folk traditions. Specially designed fun-filled and informative games and activities were organised for the students and children present at the event. The children participated with great excitement, adding liveliness to the programme and thoroughly enjoying the activities. A tambola competition for parents further enhanced the charm of the celebration. Filled with happiness, laughter, and warm interactions, the event transformed the school into the ambience of a large family festival. Director-Principal of the school Amita Kochar, shared her message, stating: “The festival of Lohri is an important symbol of our cultural heritage, conveying the message of hard work, new hope, and collective joy. Such celebrations connect children with their culture and help develop social participation, cooperation, and family values among them. Active participation of parents further strengthens the bond between the school and families.” She also extended her heartfelt Lohri greetings to everyone. The programme concluded in an atmosphere of joy, enthusiasm, and harmony.

