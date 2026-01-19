DT
Home / The School Tribune / Lohri celebrated

Lohri celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Lohri on its campus. The celebration aimed to familiarise students with India’s rich cultural heritage and the importance of harvest festivals. The programme began with a brief introduction highlighting the significance of Lohri. Teachers came dressed in colourful traditional Punjabi attire. A symbolic Lohri bonfire was arranged, around which teachers offered peanuts, popcorn, rewri, and til to seek blessings for prosperity and happiness. Teachers enjoyed the day by performing cultural dance on the stage. Teachers showed the cultural and social importance of the festival, to preserve traditional values. The campus was beautifully decorated, creating a joyful and festive atmosphere. Seema Handa, Director of Eklavya School, concluded celebration with a vote of thanks and appreciating the efforts of teachers. The Lohri celebration was a memorable experience that filled the school with joy, unity, and cultural pride.

