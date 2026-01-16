DT
Home / The School Tribune / Lohri celebrated at Shivalik International Convent School

Lohri celebrated at Shivalik International Convent School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:30 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Lohri was celebrated at Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk. The school campus witnessed a lively and festive atmosphere. The programme began with an introduction highlighting the significance of Lohri, during which students were informed about the cultural and social importance of the festival. During the celebration, students presented captivating performances, including Punjabi folk songs, gidda, and bhangra, which mesmerised everyone present. Dressed in traditional attire, the children further enhanced the festive charm of Lohri. A ceremonial bonfire was lit on the school premises, where til (sesame seeds), peanuts, rewri, and popcorn were offered, and everyone exchanged warm Lohri greetings. The school management extended Lohri wishes to all students, parents, and staff members, stating that such cultural festivals provide an opportunity to stay connected with our traditions and strengthen mutual harmony. They encouraged students to take pride in their culture and preserve it.

