Lohri celebrated

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, celebrated Lohri. A traditional bonfire was lit, around which students and staff gathered to perform ‘parikrama’ and offer prayers. Peanuts and ‘revdis’ were distributed to mark the festive occasion. The celebration was graced by Coordinator Rupinder Kaur, Navjot, Narender Kumar, Sulinder Singh, Amrik Singh, Ajay, Mukesh, and Pooja, along with other staff members. The atmosphere was filled with traditional folk songs such as “Sunder Munderiye” and “Dhol Di Dhun,” creating a vibrant cultural environment. Students offered prayers to the holy fire, seeking blessings for good health, prosperity, and special success in the upcoming Class XII board examinations. School Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon, president Dr Ashish, Principal Rajinder Kumar and CEO Mohit S extended their heartfelt Lohri wishes to all students, staff and parents.

