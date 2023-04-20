Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala

Students celebrated Baisakhi at the school. Dressed in typical folk attire, students danced to the tunes of different cultural activities. The school had a festive look with cut-outs of farmers, fulkaris and balloons etc. Starting from the morning assembly to the theme-based activities, the day was full of joyous learning for children. A lot of theme-based art & craft activities were planned for various grades with a motive of helping children, learn various aspects of Baisakhi as well as Ambedkar Jayanti.