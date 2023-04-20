Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala

Students celebrated Baisakhi at the school. Dressed in typical folk attire, students danced to the tunes of different cultural activities. The school had a festive look with cut-outs of farmers, fulkaris and balloons etc. Starting from the morning assembly to the theme-based activities, the day was full of joyous learning for children. A lot of theme-based art & craft activities were planned for various grades with a motive of helping children, learn various aspects of Baisakhi as well as Ambedkar Jayanti.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’