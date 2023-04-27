Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala

On the occasion of the World Earth Day, the school organised a poster-making competition on various issues related to environment. The message of 'Save Earth, Save Life' was spread among children. Through speeches, songs, plays and posters, students indicated that it was everyone's moral obligation to make the planet a safer and healthier place. While planting saplings, students took a pledge to raise their voice against any activity that harms the Earth. Principal Manmeet Kakkar acknowledged the efforts of the students and teachers. She enlightened everyone on the significance of the Earth Day.
