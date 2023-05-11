Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala

To commemorate the birth and enlightenment of Gautam Buddha, students of the school celebrated Buddha Purnima. The students presented “Buddham Sharanam Gacchami" mantra and a skit-based dance on the life of Buddha. The President, Anil Nagar, gave the message that one should conquer ones desires because it led to sufferings and disappointments if not fulfilled. Principal Manmeet Kakkar gave the message to the students that following the teachings of Gautam Buddha would surely lead them to the right path in life .