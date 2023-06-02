Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala

The investiture ceremony was held at the school’s Multipurpose Hall. Manmeet Kakkar, the school Principal, presided over the event. The ceremony represents the school’s dependence and faith in the newly invested office-bearers to take up the responsibility and promise to carry out their obligations to the best of their abilities. Chief Guest President Anil Nagar, Secretary Sidharth Nagar, his wife Nandini Nagar and Principal Manmeet Kakkar presented them with badges and sashes. The chosen leaders were: Head Boy Gourav and Head Girl Neetu. The school’s motto, “Believe in karma, believe in self,” was embraced by the students. Anil Nagar advised the students to carry out their responsibilities honestly and impartially.