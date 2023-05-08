Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala, Ambala

Students celebrated Labour Day to acknowledge the efforts of the sub-staff. A plethora of activities such as dance, skit, speech, poem and melodious songs were presented. President Anil Nagar gave a speech on the commitment of labourers and how they are key components of the growing economy. Principal Manmeet Kakkar felicitated the supporting staff. The function concluded with a gift-distribution ceremony to the sub staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...