Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala Ambala

Students celebrated Mother's Day at the school. The KG and Primary section of the school were told about the importance of mother in a child's life through effective thematic presentations, moral stories, dramatisation and video clippings. The children also made greeting cards for their mothers and spoke about their mothers. The students also presented a poem, group song, and also a dance. President Anil Nagar conveyed an important message of being humble, respectful and obedient to parents. Principal Manmeet Kakkar inspired the children and said one should resort to ethical ways that made the parents happy.