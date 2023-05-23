Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala Ambala

Students celebrated Mother's Day at the school. The KG and Primary section of the school were told about the importance of mother in a child's life through effective thematic presentations, moral stories, dramatisation and video clippings. The children also made greeting cards for their mothers and spoke about their mothers. The students also presented a poem, group song, and also a dance. President Anil Nagar conveyed an important message of being humble, respectful and obedient to parents. Principal Manmeet Kakkar inspired the children and said one should resort to ethical ways that made the parents happy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26