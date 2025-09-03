Loreto Convent holds ‘Rainbow of Cultures — Our India’

Kindergarten class of Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Shimla, dazzled audience with their annual concert, ‘Rainbow of Cultures — Our India’ held at the Gonzaga Auditorium. The vibrant event celebrated the rich tapestry of India’s rich regional diversity and national symbols with Father Dexen, Parish Priest of St Michael Cathedral gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The theme came alive with captivating performances and delightful fancy dress show. Each segment highlighted a different facet of India’s diversity. The programme began with a formal welcome speech for the august gathering. Followed by a beautiful gesture of watering the plant which symbolises how each child is nurtured and cared. The programme began with a colourful procession where children dressed in traditional attire, represented people from various regions like Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kashmiri communities. The fancy dress segment also featured students embodied as peacock, lotus, river Ganga, etc, which drew enthusiastic applause from the audience. The stage then came alive with the medley of regional dances. The little stars swayed to the energetic tunes of Punjabi bhangra, graceful rhythmic movements of Kashmiri rouf and peppy Goan dance. The programme concluded with the grand finale where all the little stars gathered on the stage for a final bow, leaving the audience with deeper sense of pride towards India’s rich heritage. The chief guest in his address to the parents emphasised on the role of joint families and spending time with the children to create memories for lifetime. Principal Reetu Sharma thanked the chief guest, grandparents, parents, teachers and nonteaching staff for their unwavering support in making this event successful. The programme drew to a close with a unifying rendition of the national anthem leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

