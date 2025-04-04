DT
Loreto Convent School, Tara Hall, Shimla

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
The school hosted a two-day training programme, Training of Trainers (TOT), by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for 136 teachers and Principals as participants. The educators and honoured guests for the two-day programme were Tarun Kumar, Joint Secretary & Head Centre of Excellence, CBSE, Panchkula Region, Sanjeev Kumar Puri, Head of Department at the Institute of Hotel Management, Shimla, Kirti Puri, Head of Department at the Institute of Hotel Management, Shimla, and Arun Massey, Principal, Baptist School, Chandigarh. They were given a warm welcome by Principal Reetu Khanna Sharma and felicitated thereafter. On the second day of the programme, participants engaged in practical application of training concepts through syndicate presentations and peer assessments, focusing on NEP 2020 implementation and Information & Communication Technology (ICT) integration. Arun Massey, in his session, explained that the New National Education Policy 2020 seeks to introduce and implement a sea of changes across all levels of education in India. He told the educators that the New Education Policy is based on the pillars of access, equity, equality, affordability, account ability and will transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub. He expressed the importance of using a holistic approach which will enable the learners to adapt and reinvent themselves to the demands of social cultural changes. The programme equipped the trainees with cutting-edge teaching techniques and classroom management strategies to foster an impactful learning environment. The participants were given practical guidance on creating engaging e-Content using modern tools and technology. In addition to it, hand-on activities encouraged collaboration, creativity and critical thinking. The workshop culminated with a vote of thanks proposed by Sister Apolina Lakra, secretary of the managing committee and community leader.

