Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Shimla, organises ‘Move, Grove and Dance’

Pre-Nursery students of the school shined at the Annual Concert 2025, “Move, Grove and Dance”. The morning began with a formal welcome speech for the gathering. This was followed by a sweet gesture of watering a plant symbolising ‘how we nurture the potential in each child’. Thereafter, the stage came alive with the sweet sounds and happy feet of the youngest stars at the Pre-Nursery Annual Concert 2025. This year’s concert filled the morning with memorable memories, which included synchronised steps to impromptu twirls on the songs like ‘Move It-Move It’, ‘Clap Your Hands’ and ‘Rolly Polly’. The melodious choir girls mesmerised everyone by singing the Hymn -God’s Love. The event concluded with a grand finale leaving the audience with memories of a joyful event. The concert’s attendees included special guests, ie parents and most importantly the beloved grandparents of pre-nursery students. Principal Reetu Sharma proposed a vote of thanks expressing deepest gratitude towards parents for their unwavering support and entrusting their children with the school which is the foundation of the school community. The programme drew to a close with unifying rendition of the national anthem, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

