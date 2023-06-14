Lotus International Convent School, Rakkar

The school celebrated 'World Environment Day' by conducting various activities. The students of classes III to VII participated in collage-making activity, whereas the students of classes VIII to XII took out a rally in the main market near the school. School Management and Principal Pankaj Sharma flagged off the awareness rally. All staff members escorted the students during the rally. The main highlights of the rally included sloganeering and poster display on environment protection and spread information and create awareness on the importance of saving environment, among the common masses. The students participated in these activities with enthusiasm.
