Lotus International Convent School, Rakkar

NEET, 2023 result brought laurels to the school in which Aditi cracked the NEET exam in her first attempt. Aditi got a score of 695. The principal of the school, Pankaj Sharma, along with the members of school management committee, Gurpal Singh, Ashwani and Deshraj Thakur congratulated her and shared this news in the morning assembly. Aditi has cleared this exam in her first attempt without any coaching and gives the credit for her success to her parents and teachers who motivated her and provided her with the necessary guidance and support.