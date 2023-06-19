Lotus International Convent School, Rakkar

A painting competition was organised at the school. The theme of this competition was G20 - Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (One world - one family - one future). As many as 43 students participated from classes VI to XII. All students presented their art, but two best paintings of Sanya and Akshara were selected and sent to Rainbow International School, Kangra for the state-level exhibition. Out of all paintings displayed in the exhibition from all over the state, Sanya bagged the first position. Sanya is a student of Class XI and has a keen interest in drawing and painting. She was also awarded with a trophy and a certificate for her outstanding performance.
