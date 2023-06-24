Lotus International Convent School, Rakkar

The school celebrated International Day of Yoga by including various 'asanas' in the morning assembly. Children of classes III to XII participated in the session under the guidance of Pooja Rana. She made the kids aware of health benefits of practicing yoga. The celebrations culminated with 'hasna pranayama'. At the end, Principal Pankaj Sharma urged the students to include yoga in their daily routine.
