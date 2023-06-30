Lotus International Convent School, Rakkar

Ridham and Vaibhav cleared the Class VI Navodaya entrance examination. It was a moment of pride for parents, teachers and the entire school. School Principal Pankaj Sharma along with members of the school management committee Gurpal Singh Pathania, Ashwani Kumar and Deshraj Thakur congratulated the students and wished them luck for their bright future.
