Lotus International Convent School, Rakkar

The school celebrated Janmashtami. The event commenced with the words of Principal Pankaj Sharma along with management members of Lotus group Ashwani Kumar, Gurpal Singh Pathania and Deshraj, who greeted the students by wishing them and telling them the importance of the day. Students actively participated in activities. Children from LKG to Class I participated in a fashion show. All dressed up in beautiful costumes of Radha and Krishna. Students of Class II performed a group dance on godly songs. Pankaj Sharma congratulated all students for the successful execution of the event and also appreciated the costumes worn by students.
