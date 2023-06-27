Lotus Int'l Convent School, Rakkar

As a part of the weekly activity programme, the school conducted cartoon-making activity for the students of classes III to V and ''Best out of waste'' activity for classes VI to XII. The students showcased their talents in the best way possible by making beautiful cartoons and various usable items like wall hangings, chalk containers, pen holders etc. from easily available waste materials at home like old wool, plastic bottles, card board etc. The activity culminated with the words of appreciation by the school principal Pankaj Sharma.