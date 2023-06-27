Lotus Int'l Convent School, Rakkar

As a part of the weekly activity programme, the school conducted cartoon-making activity for the students of classes III to V and ''Best out of waste'' activity for classes VI to XII. The students showcased their talents in the best way possible by making beautiful cartoons and various usable items like wall hangings, chalk containers, pen holders etc. from easily available waste materials at home like old wool, plastic bottles, card board etc. The activity culminated with the words of appreciation by the school principal Pankaj Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...