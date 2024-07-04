Love and peace

Let all come together,

and spread peace in the world.

Forgetting cast and creed,

Let us bloom the flower of love.

We are one and have the same red blood in all.

So why should we fight in this world?

Let us all come together and spread peace in the world.

Come let’s fly the white flag in the country,

Let everyone unite for peace and spread the happiness together.

Vachi Kondal, Class IV, Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar