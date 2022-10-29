Lucky Public School, Patiala

Students of the school participated in an inter-house rangoli-making, diya decoration, candle decoration, poster-making and slogan-writing competitions on the occasion of Diwali. The theme of competitions was Amrit Mahotsav. Beautiful charts and slogans were made by the students. All participants portrayed the problems prevailing in the country. The students of four houses — Shiva, Tagore, Ashoka and Raman — showcased their creativity. Their innovative designs of rangoli as well as slogans were appreciated by the teachers along with the Principal. The Shiva House bagged the first position, Raman House was second, while Tagore House bagged the third position. The management congratulated the winners.
