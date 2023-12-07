M.D.A.V School, Sec 22-A, Chandigarh

On World AIDS Day, health club of the school organised different activities for the students. Teachers made the students aware about the causes and safety measures of AIDS. The stigma related to the syndrome was also addresed by the teachers. Slogan writing, poster making and declamation activities were organised on the occasion.
