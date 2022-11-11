M.J.S. Ramgarhia Public School, Sector 27, Chandigarh

To mark the 'Prakash Utsav' on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 553rd Birth Anniversary the students of the school participated in a religious procession during 'Nagar Kirtan' ahead of Gurpurb in Chandigarh. In the front of the school contingent were the 'Panj Piyare' dressed in white attire with flower garlands in their necks carrying the holy sword in their hands. Students performed dumbbell and lazium drills to the tunes of drums chanting the 'Khalsa Panth Slogans'. Girls and boys were carrying the school banners in the front and at the back of the school’s marching contingent escorted by the teachers on both the sides. The Principal Sudesh Kohli was also a part of the procession. Students and teachers also enjoyed eatables at stalls put up with in short distances in the areas. The school bus was also decorated with garlands and put up on school banners moved side by side.