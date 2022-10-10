M.R.A Modern Public School, Sector-7, Panchkula

Students of the school celebrated Navaratri and Dasehra. A special assembly was organised by the students from Pre Primary to Class Xl. A spectacular presentation, including Carnatic Music and a traditional play, was made by the students to mark Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and to reinforce the message that good always triumphs over evil. Principal Neetu Arora blessed the participants and students, while inspiring them to follow the path of truth.
