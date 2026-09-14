Maahi is Kumite champ

Maahi, a Class VI student of DC Model Sr Sec School, brought laurels to the school by securing first position in Kumite in the 10-year age category at the 9th Indo-Nepal IWKA International Karate Championship 2026. Held at S.N. College, Banga, the championship witnessed participation by karate players competing at the international level. Maahi displayed remarkable skill, confidence, discipline and fighting spirit to emerge victorious. Managing Director of the school Bharat B. Gupta congratulated her and wished her continued success in her sporting journey.

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