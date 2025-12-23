DT
Madhavi Sanan, Harnoor win speech contest

Madhavi Sanan, Harnoor win speech contest

Achievers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
RD Khosla DAV Model Senior Secondary School, Batala, girls secured top honours in the inter-school Punjabi and Hindi Speech Competition on the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad. Madhavi Sanan, a Grade VII student, won the first place in the Hindi speech category, while Harnoor Kaur, a Grade XII student, won the first place in the Punjabi speech category. These students were selected for the state-level competition as well. School Chairman Arvind Khosla, president Ajay Khosla and Principal Dr Bindu Bhalla congratulated both students, their parents and guiding teachers Anita Sharma and Seema Sharma on this proud achievement and wished the students a bright future.

