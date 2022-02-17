Madhya Pradesh Board Class XII exams begin in offline mode

Bhopal, Feb 17
The Class XII exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education began offline on Thursday for over seven lakh students by following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, an official said.
During the last academic session, the exams were not conducted physically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and students were evaluated on the basis of their previous results and marks of internal tests.
With the COVID-19 cases now declining, the students are this time appearing for the exams at various centres set up across the state, the education board's public relations officer Mukesh Malviya said.
Special arrangements have been made for students having flu-like symptoms to write their papers in a separate room, the official said. The students and other staff are following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and adhering to the rule of wearing mask and other guidelines, he said.
A total of 7,14,932 students, including some speech and hearing-impaired children, have enrolled for the exams, which will conclude on March 12, the official said.
The exams are being conducted at 3,586 centres, of which 287 have been identified as sensitive and 357 as hyper-sensitive, he added.
