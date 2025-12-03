Magic show at St. Xavier High School, Mohali

St. Xavier High School, Mohali, recently hosted a mesmerising magic show that left students and faculty spellbound. The event was a unique blend of illusion, mystery and entertainment, showcasing the art of magic. The magician's captivating performance included tricks, illusions and mind-reading acts that amazed the audience. The event aimed to inspire creativity, curiosity and confidence among students, while providing a fun-filled experience.
