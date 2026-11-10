Magic show for tiny tots at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali,

Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali, organised an entertaining magic show for students of classes I and II. The event aimed to provide students with an engaging and enjoyable experience beyond the classroom. The magician presented a series of intriguing tricks and illusions using various props, including a cap, a bag, an egg, sticks and other everyday objects. His skilful performances captivated the young audience and aroused their curiosity and sense of wonder. The students watched the performances with great enthusiasm and excitement, expressing their amazement through cheerful applause and enthusiastic participation. The show provided an excellent opportunity for recreational learning, fostering curiosity, observation and imagination among the children.
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