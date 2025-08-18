Magic show held

Laughter, wonder, and a sprinkle of magic filled the air at AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar, as little stars from Nursery to Class V enjoyed an unforgettable magic show by talented magician Sanjay Arora. From jaw-dropping tricks to giggles of surprise, every moment was a delightful journey into a world where the impossible became possible. The children’s eyes sparkled with curiosity, their hearts danced with joy, and the hall echoed with applause for the magical moments they’ll remember for a long time.

