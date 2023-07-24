Maharana Pratap Public School, Kurukshetra

School-level “Knowledge Expo ’23” — an exhibition of projects related to science, mathematics and social science — was organised at the school. During summer vacation, 395 projects and models were prepared by 907 students from Class V onwards. These projects were then reviewed by their respective subject teachers. On July 6, in the first round of the exhibition, the students were examined and best 205 projects were selected for the final round held on July 8, 2023. Selected best projects were presented to a panel of judges — Rishi Kant, Deepak Parmar, JR Kaushik, Dr Somveer Jakhar and Prateek Taya. Devendra Kumar and Deepika Gulati judged the maths exhibition, while Dr Preetika Jakhar and Om Prakash judged the social science exhibition. The students showcased their projects and confidently answered the questions posed by the judges. The judges felicitated the students and staff involved for their tremendous efforts. The principal and senior coordinators honoured the judges with potted plants and mementos.

#Kurukshetra